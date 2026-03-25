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Iraqi Factions Conduct Several Attacks on US Bases

Iraqi Factions Conduct Several Attacks on US Bases


2026-03-25 04:06:32
(MENAFN) A group identifying itself as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks targeting US bases in Iraq and neighboring areas, stating that 23 operations were carried out within a 24-hour period.

According to the group’s statement, the attacks involved the use of drones and rockets, although no detailed information was provided regarding the specific locations, outcomes, or extent of damage.

The announcement comes amid a broader escalation in regional tensions following the start of military actions involving the United States and Israel against Iran in late February. Since then, the conflict has expanded in scope, with multiple actors becoming involved through direct and indirect exchanges.

Iran has responded to ongoing strikes with its own operations, including drone and missile attacks directed at Israel and at sites in Gulf countries that host US military assets. These developments have contributed to an increasingly complex and interconnected security environment across the Middle East, involving state and non-state actors operating across multiple fronts.

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