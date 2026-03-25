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Iran Attacks US Base at Erbil Airport Amid Escalating Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran has announced that it carried out a missile attack targeting a US base located at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, according to reports from Iranian state media.
The Iranian army stated that ground-to-ground missiles were used in the operation aimed at US forces stationed at the airport. The announcement was made through official channels, reflecting Tehran’s position on the strike.
The development comes alongside reports from the Kurdish Regional Government indicating that an earlier missile strike in the Erbil area resulted in casualties among Peshmerga forces, with several fighters killed and others injured. Kurdish officials condemned the attack, describing it as a hostile act.
The incident is part of a broader pattern of escalating regional hostilities. Since late February, tensions have intensified following military actions involving the United States and Israel against Iran. In response, Iran has carried out multiple drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and locations in neighboring countries that host US military assets.
These exchanges have contributed to a widening conflict dynamic across the region, affecting military positions, infrastructure, and regional security conditions in several Middle Eastern states.
The Iranian army stated that ground-to-ground missiles were used in the operation aimed at US forces stationed at the airport. The announcement was made through official channels, reflecting Tehran’s position on the strike.
The development comes alongside reports from the Kurdish Regional Government indicating that an earlier missile strike in the Erbil area resulted in casualties among Peshmerga forces, with several fighters killed and others injured. Kurdish officials condemned the attack, describing it as a hostile act.
The incident is part of a broader pattern of escalating regional hostilities. Since late February, tensions have intensified following military actions involving the United States and Israel against Iran. In response, Iran has carried out multiple drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and locations in neighboring countries that host US military assets.
These exchanges have contributed to a widening conflict dynamic across the region, affecting military positions, infrastructure, and regional security conditions in several Middle Eastern states.
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