Malaysian Students Share Their Journey In Jordan Through“Naseej”

MENAFN - Amman Net) In a vivid reflection of cultural convergence in Jordan, the program“Naseej”, broadcast on Radio Al-Balad, has spotlighted the experiences of Malaysian students studying in the Kingdom, offering a rich narrative of daily life where cultures intersect, traditions blend, and a unique model of coexistence takes shape.

The episode, produced in collaboration with Al al-Bayt University, featured firsthand accounts from Malaysian students who have spent nearly two years in Jordan. They spoke about their journey from the moment of arrival, through the challenges of language, to forming deep social connections within the local community.

Despite cultural differences, the students emphasized that Jordan felt more familiar compared to other countries, particularly due to shared religious and social values, which helped them adapt relatively quickly. They noted that the welcoming nature of Jordanian society played a crucial role in easing feelings of homesickness, with many relationships evolving from simple friendships into bonds resembling family ties.

Language Barriers and Everyday Differences

Students explained that formal Arabic alone was not enough for communication, as local dialects initially posed a challenge, leading to some amusing misunderstandings. However, these difficulties gradually faded through daily interaction and immersion.

They also highlighted minor cultural surprises, such as the widespread presence of smoking in enclosed spaces and differences in certain social habits, viewing them as part of a broader learning experience.

Education and Living Conditions, A Comparative Perspective

Academically, the students pointed to a clear contrast between the Jordanian and Malaysian education systems. In Jordan, assessment relies heavily on final exams, whereas in Malaysia, continuous evaluation through participation and coursework carries more weight.

In terms of living conditions, they described life in Jordan as relatively manageable, especially outside the capital, although financial challenges remain, albeit less intense than in many Western countries.

Mansaf Takes the Lead, Food as a Cultural Bridge

Food emerged as a key point of connection. The students expressed strong admiration for mansaf, describing it as Jordan's most distinctive dish. At the same time, they introduced traditional Malaysian meals such as nasi lemak and rendang.

They also noted their efforts to preserve their culinary traditions by cooking at home and sharing Malaysian dishes with Jordanian friends, creating another avenue for cultural exchange.

Ramadan, Different Practices, Shared Spirit

During Ramadan, students observed differences in traditions. While Jordanians typically have two main meals, iftar and suhoor, Malaysian customs often include a third meal after Taraweeh prayers. Nevertheless, they praised the Ramadan atmosphere in Jordan, especially the frequent invitations to iftar, which strengthened their sense of belonging.

Two Cultures, One Shared Space

Beyond personal experiences, the program offered insight into Malaysian society itself, highlighting its multicultural fabric, where Malays, Chinese, and Indians coexist within a diverse yet harmonious social structure.

It also underscored similarities between Jordanians and Malaysians, particularly in hospitality, strong family ties, and social openness, values that have helped build genuine human connections between the students and their host community.

A Broader Human Experience

Ultimately, the Malaysian students' journey in Jordan goes beyond education. It is a story of cultural closeness, demonstrating that geographical distance does not prevent meaningful relationships, and that shared values can weave a strong social fabric that brings people together despite their differences.