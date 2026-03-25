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SA Intercepts Drones, Missile Targeting Eastern Region
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia announced that it successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats aimed at its Eastern Region, including dozens of drones and a ballistic missile.
According to statements shared by the Saudi Defense Ministry, air defense systems detected and neutralized the incoming projectiles before they could reach their intended targets. Authorities reported that a total of 28 drones and one ballistic missile were shot down during the incident.
No additional details were provided regarding the origin of the attacks or the parties responsible.
The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions linked to ongoing military exchanges involving Iran and its adversaries. Since late February, the region has seen increased use of drones and missiles across several countries, contributing to a broader pattern of cross-border strikes affecting multiple states in the Middle East.
Iran has been responding to sustained strikes with its own attacks targeting Israel, as well as other regional locations hosting foreign military assets. These developments have raised concerns about the expansion of the conflict and its potential impact on regional security, infrastructure, and international stability.
According to statements shared by the Saudi Defense Ministry, air defense systems detected and neutralized the incoming projectiles before they could reach their intended targets. Authorities reported that a total of 28 drones and one ballistic missile were shot down during the incident.
No additional details were provided regarding the origin of the attacks or the parties responsible.
The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions linked to ongoing military exchanges involving Iran and its adversaries. Since late February, the region has seen increased use of drones and missiles across several countries, contributing to a broader pattern of cross-border strikes affecting multiple states in the Middle East.
Iran has been responding to sustained strikes with its own attacks targeting Israel, as well as other regional locations hosting foreign military assets. These developments have raised concerns about the expansion of the conflict and its potential impact on regional security, infrastructure, and international stability.
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