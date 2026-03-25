National Commission For Women And Truecaller Join Forces To Advance Women's Digital Safety

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India The National Commission for Women (NCW) has entered into a strategic collaboration with Truecaller to launch a nationwide Women's Digital Safety Awareness Initiative. The collaboration was formally announced at a ceremony held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.



Launch of“TrueCyberSakhi: Digital Safety Toolkit” a collaboration between the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Truecaller



This partnership establishes a structured framework for coordinated action aimed at enhancing awareness of the evolving digital risks faced by women, while strengthening pathways to institutional redressal, including improved access to the NCW's 24x7 helpline.



As part of the initiative, NCW and Truecaller have jointly developed and launched an interactive digital safety resource titled“TrueCyberSakhi: A Digital Safety Toolkit, Created for Her.” The toolkit is designed to promote informed and confident digital participation by equipping women and the wider public with practical knowledge to navigate online spaces safely. It features interactive modules, including quizzes and self-assessment tools, along with simplified explanations of key digital safety concerns such as spam, phishing, impersonation, harassment, and financial fraud. The resource also provides actionable guidance, structured best practices, and practical do's and don'ts to encourage safer communication habits.



Importantly, the toolkit highlights the NCW's 24x7 helpline, providing clear guidance on when and how women can seek institutional support and access redressal mechanisms in cases of digital harm.



Further strengthening this initiative, Truecaller has verified the NCW 24x7 helpline number on its Government Directory Service (GDS). This step enhances the trust, authenticity, and visibility of the official support channel for women across the country. The verification will enable citizens to confidently identify the official helpline, reduce the risk of impersonation or fraud, and ensure timely access to support through an authenticated government contact point.



The initiative is also supported by a coordinated digital and social media awareness campaign to amplify key messages around women's online safety, responsible digital participation, and access to redressal mechanisms.



Speaking at the launch, representatives of both organisations reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening digital trust and empowering women with the necessary knowledge and tools to navigate online spaces safely.



Smt. Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, stated,“The National Commission for Women is committed to ensuring that women can participate safely and confidently in digital spaces. This collaboration with Truecaller will enable us to reach women across the country with practical guidance on recognising and responding to online threats, while strengthening awareness of the NCW 24x7 helpline as a trusted support channel. This initiative reaffirms our resolve to address the evolving challenges faced by women in the digital age.”



Mr. Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Executive Officer, Truecaller, stated,“Safety in digital communication is foundational to enabling women's full and confident participation in the digital economy. Through this partnership, we aim to make official support channels more visible, accessible, and easy to navigate for women across the country, contributing to a safer and more trusted digital ecosystem.”



About the National Commission for Women

The NCW is an autonomous statutory body established under the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, with the mandate, inter alia, to protect and promote the rights of women by reviewing safeguards, recommending legal reforms, addressing complaints, promoting awareness, and advising the Government on policy matters affecting women.



About Truecaller

Truecaller is the leading app for Caller ID and spam blocking worldwide, with over 350 million users in India and 450 million globally. It has undertaken a wide range of safety initiatives to ensure trust and safety in digital communication. It also aims to address the evolving challenges of digital fraud through collaboration with law enforcement agencies, central and state government institutions, and industry partners.