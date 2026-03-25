Actor Pratik Gandhi Comes Onboard As Brand Ambassador For Timbuckdo

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India TimBuckDo Innovations Pvt. Ltd. has transformed a standout moment from the business reality show Ideabaaz into a strategic collaboration by appointing actor Pratik Gandhi as its brand ambassador. What began as a compelling on-screen interaction has now evolved into a high-intent partnership, anchored not just in visibility, but in shared perspective and ecosystem building.

TimbuckDo Appoints Actor Pratik Gandhi as Brand Ambassador: A power-packed collaboration to redefine the future of work



This association reflects TimBuckDo's approach of converting moments of relevance into long-term strategic value. The initial interaction, where Pratik Gandhi highlighted the lack of structured early work opportunities, created a strong alignment with the platform's core mission. That alignment now extends beyond communication into contribution.



While Pratik Gandhi comes on board as the face of the brand, the collaboration is designed to go deeper. Within TimBuckDo's communication and campaigns, he is positioned as a Chief Bro Officer (CBO), a symbolic role that reflects guidance, relatability, and trust.



The intent is to move beyond traditional celebrity endorsement and build a voice that feels closer to students. Through this lens, Pratik Gandhi emerges as a“ big brother” figure, someone who brings lived experience, shares perspective, and helps students navigate their early journeys in the gig economy with more clarity and confidence. The collaboration also extends beyond communication, with Pratik Gandhi bringing in his perspectives to support broader ecosystem and strategic thinking. His journey through multiple early gigs before finding stability lends authenticity to this positioning, making the messaging both aspirational and grounded.



As a two-sided platform, TimBuckDo operates at the intersection of demand and talent supply, guided by a 60-30-10 execution framework focusing on employer acquisition, student onboarding, and brand-building. This collaboration is designed to strengthen all three levers by enhancing trust, relatability, and ecosystem engagement.



The move is backed by data-led validation across digital campaigns, campus activations, and interactions with 1,000+ students, which showed a clear lift in engagement, recall, and platform trust with Pratik Gandhi, making this a performance-driven decision, not just an endorsement.



Commenting on the announcement, the founders of TimBuckDo, Mythri Kumar and Apoorv Sharma, said,“We are excited to welcome Pratik Gandhi as we enter our next phase of growth. This is not a conventional brand ambassador partnership. Today's generation engages with brands very differently; they value authenticity, relatability, and real stories. This collaboration is built on that shift, where influence comes from lived experience, not just visibility. We see this as a strong lever to deepen trust, drive participation, and strengthen the ecosystem.”



Sharing his perspective, Pratik Gandhi said,“I come from a phase where every early opportunity was a learning curve, but there was no guidance to navigate it. What TimBuckDo is building changes that. If today I can contribute to a platform that not only creates opportunities but also brings direction and confidence to students, that's something I truly believe in. This is not just an association, it's something I want to actively be part of.”



With this move, TimBuckDo aims to strengthen its positioning as a structured and scalable bridge between students and employers, while also building a more insight-led, guidance-driven ecosystem for early work opportunities in India.

About TimBuckDo Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

TimBuckDo is India's first social-commerce platform designed exclusively for students, enabling them to earn, build skills, and achieve financial independence through structured gig opportunities. It addresses a key gap in the workforce landscape by unlocking a dependable, flexible talent pool driven by students.



Leveraging AI-led matching and a fast-growing campus network, TimBuckDo connects businesses with a verified student workforce for part-time and project-based roles. This enables companies to meet dynamic staffing needs efficiently, while offering young individuals hands-on exposure and practical experience alongside their education.



Today, TimBuckDo powers a network of nearly 5 lakh students and 5,000+ employers, positioning itself as a trusted ecosystem for student-led work. By making flexible roles more accessible and dependable, the platform is fostering a culture where students actively participate in India's evolving on-demand economy.