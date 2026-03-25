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Almost Half Of Drivers Believe It's 'Unfair' How Much Harder Driving Tests Are Now
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) Almost half of drivers believe it's 'unfair' how much harder it is to pass a driving test compared to 10 years ago, research has revealed. A study of 2,000 drivers found 60 per cent of newer motorists agreed - as well as 42 per cent of older license holders. Those who recently passed their tests experienced longer waits to book their test, problems with finding an instructor and had to space out lessons due to costs. More than a quarter (28 per cent) of new license holders said delays in passing their test limited their job prospects, 35 per cent felt less independent and 25 per cent were embarrassed they had to rely on others for lifts. Ian Edwards, young driver expert at car insurance company Veygo by Admiral, which commissioned the study, said:“For many young people, a driving licence is the key to independence and opportunity, but right now the road to getting one is longer and more expensive than ever. “Our research shows these delays aren't just frustrating, but they're genuinely holding people back. “We want to help new drivers get on the road with confidence, and we'd encourage decision-makers to look at practical solutions like more examiners and flexible test times.” The research found 68 per cent of drivers who passed in the last five years felt increased pressure because of how long they would have to wait to re-test had they failed. It also revealed today's new drivers are older, with those who claimed their license within the last five years being an average of 27, compared to 21 for driver which passed before that date. And the costs are ramping up too – drivers who passed in the past five years are paying almost double the costs for an hourly lesson. For those which passed more than five years ago, the average cost was £15.60 – this has risen to £30.54 for those who have gained their license since then. Furthermore, six in 10 new drivers were forced to space out their driving tests due to the expense, something only 29 per cent of older drivers had to experience. While 20 per cent of newer drivers found it difficult to find a driving instructor while learning, this only applied to three per cent of those who've had their license for more than five years. Overall, participants believe the best way to address these issues include increasing the number of examiners (60 per cent), offering weekend or evening tests (59 per cent) and extending test centre opening hours (54 per cent).
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