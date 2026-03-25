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New Strikes Hit Tehran
(MENAFN) A succession of blasts struck Iran’s capital, Tehran, on Wednesday during a continuing joint US-Israeli military campaign, as reported by a correspondent.
In the aftermath of the explosions, plumes of smoke were observed rising from eastern districts of the city, while Iranian air defense units were actively engaged.
At the same time, the Israeli military declared that it had carried out strikes on multiple sites throughout Tehran.
Tensions have sharply increased since US and Israeli operations against Iran commenced on Feb. 28.
In response, Iran has launched repeated drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as Gulf nations that host American military installations.
In the aftermath of the explosions, plumes of smoke were observed rising from eastern districts of the city, while Iranian air defense units were actively engaged.
At the same time, the Israeli military declared that it had carried out strikes on multiple sites throughout Tehran.
Tensions have sharply increased since US and Israeli operations against Iran commenced on Feb. 28.
In response, Iran has launched repeated drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as Gulf nations that host American military installations.
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