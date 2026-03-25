23 Arrested In Nationwide Anti-Drug Operations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) -- Security forces have arrested 23 individuals involved in drug trafficking, smuggling and distribution as part of a series of targeted operations carried out across the Kingdom in recent days, the Public Security Directorate said.The directorate's media spokesperson said the Anti-Narcotics Department handled 13 cases and conducted multiple raids targeting dealers, promoters and smugglers, resulting in the seizure of large quantities of narcotic substances.In one of the key cases in the Central Badia, Azraq District, two suspects were arrested after being found in possession of narcotic pills. Investigations led to the recovery of 100,000 pills that had been hidden in a remote desert area.In Mafraq Governorate, authorities arrested a suspect involved in drug trafficking activities after monitoring his movements. A raid on a farm used for storage and distribution led to the seizure of 3 kilograms of crystal meth, 90 hashish slabs and 3,000 narcotic pills.In a separate case in Mafraq, three suspects were apprehended with 78,000 narcotic pills.At the Omari border crossing, an attempt to smuggle 20,000 narcotic pills concealed inside luggage was foiled, and two suspects were arrested in coordination with security and customs agencies.In Balqa Governorate, a suspect was arrested after resisting arrest and opening fire at security personnel. He was apprehended without significant injuries, and a firearm and quantities of narcotics were seized.Additional operations in Aqaba led to the arrest of a drug promoter found in possession of hashish, while two suspects were arrested in Ramtha with 3,000 narcotic pills and hashish.In eastern Amman, a security campaign targeting drug-related activities resulted in the arrest of six suspects, with seizures including 20 hashish slabs, 1,000 narcotic pills and firearms.In southern Amman, five cases were handled, including the arrest of a dealer with 8,000 narcotic pills, another suspect with half a kilogram of crystal meth and additional pills, the seizure of 2 kilograms of marijuana in a separate case, and the arrest of another suspect with half a kilogram of crystal meth, as well as the seizure of five hashish slabs.The Public Security Directorate said efforts to combat drug trafficking and related activities will continue as part of ongoing operations to safeguard public security.