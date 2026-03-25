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Security Council Discuss Situation In Palestine, Settlement Activities In West Bank
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a meeting on the Palestinian issue, the United Nations Security Council listened last night to a briefing by UN Deputy Special Coordinator and Resident Coordinator at the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) Ramiz Alakbarov regarding settlement activities UN coordinator provided a briefing to the Security Council on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2334, concerning settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem resolution, adopted by the Security Council in 2016, affirms that "Israel's establishment of settlements in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, had no legal validity, constituting a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the vision of two States living side-by-side in peace and security, within internationally recognized borders."At the outset of his review of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report on the implementation of the resolution, Alakbarov noted that the resolution reiterates its demand that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem said that settlement activities nevertheless continued at high levels. During the reporting period from Dec. 3 to March 13, Israeli planning authorities advanced or approved more than 6,000 housing units in the occupied West Bank also reported an acceleration in the demolition and seizure of Palestinian-owned structures, attributing this to the lack of Israeli-issued building permits, which are nearly impossible for Palestinians to obtain. He added that the eviction of Palestinians from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem has continued, while violence against civilians persists, with numerous deadly incidents recorded the situation in Gaza, the UN coordinator said that the ceasefire remains highly fragile. He referred to ongoing Israeli air operations, shelling, and live fire across the Gaza Strip, including around what is known as the 'Yellow Line.' At the same time, he noted that high levels of violence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have continued at an alarming pace the period covered by the report, 32 Palestinians, including 7 children, were killed in large-scale operations carried out by Israeli security forces, exchanges of fire, settler attacks, and other incidents in the West Bank UN official also noted that daily settler attacks have escalated, often in the presence of Israeli forces, resulting in casualties, property damage, and displacement among Palestinian communities across the occupied West Bank conveyed the condemnation of the UN Secretary-General of the continued and unrelenting expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank, stating that it fuels tensions, restricts Palestinian access to their land, and threatens the viability of an independent, contiguous Palestinian state called on Israel to comply with its obligations under international law, expressing concern over unilateral Israeli measures to deepen administrative and territorial control over the West Bank. He said these steps are likely to further entrench Israeli control over the land and contribute to settlement expansion his report, the UN Secretary-General reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Palestinians in ending the unlawful occupation and resolving the conflict in line with international law, UN resolutions, and bilateral agreements aiming to achieve the vision of a two-state solution, with two states living side by side in peace and security based on the pre-1967 lines.
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