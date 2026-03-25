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IOM: Over 130,000 Cross From Lebanon To Syria As Israeli Attacks Intensify
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced that over 130,000 people have crossed from Lebanon into Syria, while more than one million have been displaced within Lebanon since the beginning of March, amid escalating Israeli attacks on the country Director General Amy Pope noted that these developments are placing additional pressure on vulnerable communities and increasing humanitarian needs noted that the current situation highlights how quickly instability can affect migration patterns, warning of growing humanitarian needs as pressures intensify, and stressing the necessity of continued international support IOM joined UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in calling for restraint and an urgent de-escalation, emphasizing the need to protect civilians, including migrants and internally displaced persons, and to fully respect international humanitarian law.IOM Syria Lebanon
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