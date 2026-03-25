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Saudi Crown Prince Discusses Regional Military Escalation With Pakistani, British Prime Ministers
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud discussed in a phone call today with Pakistani Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz the latest regional developments and the evolving military conflict and its repercussions on regional and international peace and security to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Pakistani Prime Minister reiterated his country's solidarity with Saudi Arabia and condemned Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom's security and sovereignty. He stated that Pakistan would always stand firmly alongside Saudi Arabia another phone call, Saudi Crown Prince and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reviewed the evolving security situation in the region, particularly the escalating military conflict and its repercussions on regional and international peace and security, as well as its serious impact on international maritime security and the global economy the call, the British Prime Minister condemned the ongoing Iranian attacks against Saudi Arabia and affirmed their dangers to sovereignty and security.Saudi Arabia Pakistan UK
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