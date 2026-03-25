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French President Urges Iran To Engage In Talks To End War


2026-03-25 04:01:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French President Emmanuel Macron called on Iran to "engage in good faith in negotiations" aimed at de-escalating the ongoing war in the Middle East, following a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian a post on X, Macron said he urged Iran to engage in good faith in negotiations to open a path toward de-escalation and to establish a framework addressing the international community's expectations regarding Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as its destabilizing regional activities.

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Gulf Times

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