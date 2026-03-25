Ronan Mccurtin Of Acronis Honored As A 2026 CRN EMEA Channel Leader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, proudly announced today that CRN UK-a brand of The Channel Company-has selected Ronan McCurtin, VP of Sales Europe, Israel & Africa, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRNChannel Leaders EMEA list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry.





With more than 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity and IT channel ecosystem, McCurtin has played a pivotal role in strengthening Acronis' partner‐first strategy across Europe, Israel & Africa regions. Under his leadership, Acronis has expanded its network of managed service providers (MSPs), strengthened distribution alliances, and accelerated adoption of integrated cyber protection solutions.

McCurtin has been instrumental in scaling Acronis' partner programs, enhancing enablement resources, and driving new initiatives designed to help partners deliver more secure, efficient, and profitable services. His strategic vision has been central to Acronis' continued growth, with a strong focus on empowering partners to protect their customers against increasingly complex cyberthreats.

“I am honored to be named among CRN's 2026 EMEA Channel Leaders,” said McCurtin.“This recognition reflects the commitment of our entire partner community and the work we do together to deliver cyber protection. At Acronis, we succeed only when our partners succeed, and I look forward to continuing to build on that collaboration across the region.”

The annual CRN Channel Leaders EMEA list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation, and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"As my team and I reviewed this year's Channel Leaders EMEA entries, one thing came through loud and clear: a deep, long‐standing respect for the channel community. We want to thank these Channel Leaders for being so open about both their strategies, and what drives them as people. Across EMEA's diverse markets and many years of change, we're proud to recognise their ongoing commitment and the role they continue to play in strengthening the channel,” said Nima Sherpa Green, EMEA Editorial Director, CRN, The Channel Company.

CRN's 2026 Channel Leaders EMEA list will be featured on beginning Tuesday, 24 March.

To learn more about McCurtin's 2026 CRN Channel Leaders EMEA achievement and the latest partner program updates, check out the Acronis blog here:

For more information on how to become a part of the Acronis Partner Program, visit:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Josh Whittingham

The Channel Company

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About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company delivering the only natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure management platform for managed service providers and IT departments. Acronis solutions are designed to identify, protect, detect, respond, recover and govern IT deployments, ensuring data integrity and business continuity.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 60+ countries. Acronis Cyber Platform is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at .

Acronis Press Contact:

Hector Garcia

Corporate Communications Manager, EMEA

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at