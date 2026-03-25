QRCS Launches HAKEEM Digital Health Platform And Mobile App

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to support the health sector in Qatar towards the goals of the National Health Strategy 2024-2030, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has recently launched the HAKEEM digital health platform and mobile app (for both iOS and Android), inspired by an ambitious strategic vision of providing patient-centred digital health services that improve health care quality and safety.

“QRCS has made one more achievement in developing health services and enhancing patient satisfaction,” said Abdullah Sultan Al-Qattan (pictured), Assistant Secretary-General – Executive Director of Medical Affairs Division at QRCS.“The new digital health portal is an integrated platform that gives the patients easy and secure access to the health care services they need and ensures effective one-to-one communication between patients and health care providers. By embracing the latest digital transformation developments, it will help optimise patient experience.”

Al-Qattan explained,“HAKEEM allows the users to access their essential health data, such as medical appointments, lab results, prescriptions, medical history, and treatment plans. They can also receive health-related notifications/alerts.” He added,“This is another milestone in QRCS's rich history, which boasts ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management system (QMS) and platinum-level accreditation by Accreditation Canada for meeting international standards of excellence in quality care and services, in recognition of QRCS's capabilities, efficiency, and special attention to institutional governance, transparency, and administrative excellence.”

The patient portal offers a wide range of features, including secure access to personal health data anytime, anywhere; medical appointments; appointment request/change; attendance certificates, sick leave certificates, and other documents; test results and medical reports; prescriptions and treatment instructions; health education messages/guidelines; suggestions and complaints; shorter waiting time and less paperwork; faster access to medical information; smoother health care; continuous monitoring of health condition; well-informed medical decision-making; and better communication between patients and QRCS's health facilities.

Being one of QRCS's core divisions, the Medical Affairs Division is responsible for ambulance coverage/response through the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department, health education/training through the Training and Development Center, and primary health care through the Workers' Health Centers, operated by QRCS under a strategic partnership agreement with the Ministry of Public Health.