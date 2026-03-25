Qatar's Ambassador Participates In Uzbek First Deputy Foreign Minister's Meeting With GCC Envoys

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Hassan bin Hamza Hashim participated on Monday in a meeting of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Bakhromjon Aloyev with Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, accredited to Uzbekistan. The meeting discussed cooperation and relations.

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