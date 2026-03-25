Qatar Strengthens Digital Government Services To Ensure Seamless Transactions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Government Communications Office (GCO) has said that government entities in Qatar are continuing to expand and enhance digital services, allowing individuals and businesses to complete transactions efficiently and securely through advanced online platforms and mobile applications.

This move reflects Qatar's commitment to technological innovation and service continuity across all sectors.

Sharing the details, the GCO said that the Ministry of Interior offers more than 480 services via the Metrash app, providing residents and citizens with easy access to essential public services.

Similarly, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change delivers over 160 services through its website and the Bee'ah app, facilitating environmental compliance and reporting.

For municipal services, the Ministry of Municipality provides 290 services via its website and 168 services through the Oun app, supporting urban planning, licensing, and community services.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry ensures business continuity with over 500 e-services available through its website and app, streamlining commercial and industrial processes for enterprises.

The Ministry of Labour has launched an e-services portal offering more than 300 services, catering to workers, employers, and job seekers. In the justice sector, the Ministry of Justice provides 137 services via the SAK app, enabling access to legal and judicial procedures digitally.

Dedicated digital platforms also cater to specific needs: Mawared focuses on government employee services; Kawader supports job seekers with employment opportunities; and Eskan handles government housing and building services.

Utility services are also fully digitalised.

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) provides all services through its website and app, supported by the 991 hotline, while Public Works Authority (Ashghal) offers infrastructure and public works services through its website and the Ashghal 360 app, assisted by the 188 hotline.

Additionally, the General Tax Authority integrates multiple services through the Dhareeba Portal, simplifying tax compliance for individuals and businesses.

