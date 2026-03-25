Qatar's Ambassador Attends Meeting Of India's Minister Of External Affairs With GCC Envoys

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of India H E Mohammed bin Hassan Jaber Al Jaber participated in a meeting of Minister of External Affairs of India H E Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Their Excellencies the GCC Ambassadors, accredited to India. The meeting discussed cooperation and relations, along with regional developments.

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