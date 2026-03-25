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Qatar's Ambassador Participates In Turkiye FM's Meeting With GCC Ambassadors

Qatar's Ambassador Participates In Turkiye FM's Meeting With GCC Ambassadors


2026-03-25 04:01:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ambassador of Qatar to the Republic of H E Turkiye Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab participated yesterday in a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye H E Hakan Fidan and Their Excellencies the Ambassadors of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Ambassador of Jordan to the Republic of Turkiye. During the meeting, Their Excellencies discussed the latest developments in the region and international efforts aimed at reducing tension, in addition to exploring ways to strengthen joint cooperation.

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The Peninsula

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