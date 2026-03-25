Qatar National Library Reopens To Public, Resumes Full Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar National Library reopened its facilities to the public yesterday, marking the resumption of full operations and services following a temporary closure.

The move comes as part of a broader return to normalcy across the country, with the library once again welcoming students, researchers and families to its state-of-the-art premises.

According to the announcement shared on its official X platforms shared earlier, the library will operate under its regular schedule, opening from Saturday to Thursday between 8am and 8pm, and on Fridays from 4pm to 8pm.

The Children's Library, a key attraction for families, will also resume services with tailored hours, running from Sunday to Thursday between 8am and 6:30pm, and extending to 8pm on weekends.

In addition, late-night study hours have been reinstated to support students and professionals, offering extended access from Friday to Wednesday between 8pm and 6am; and from 8pm, Thursday to 9am Friday.

The reopening provides renewed access to the library's extensive print and digital collections, research tools and collaborative spaces, reinforcing its role as a central hub for knowledge, education and cultural engagement in Qatar.

The development has been widely welcomed by the academic community, particularly students preparing for examinations and researchers requiring access to specialised resources. The return of on-site services is expected to enhance productivity and foster a conducive environment for learning and innovation.

The library had earlier taken measures to support its users during the closure period, including the automatic extension of book loans, ensuring uninterrupted access to materials and minimising inconvenience to members.

With its reopening, the institution is also set to resume a wide range of programmes and community initiatives, including educational workshops, cultural discussions and mentoring sessions designed to engage diverse segments of society.

As one of the leading knowledge institutions in the region, Qatar National Library continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the country's vision of a knowledge-based economy by promoting literacy, research and lifelong learning.

The return of full operations reflects ongoing efforts to maintain access to essential educational and cultural services, even amid challenging circumstances. It also underscores Qatar's commitment to ensuring continuity across key sectors, including education and culture.

With visitors once again able to access its facilities, the library is poised to strengthen its contribution to the nation's intellectual and cultural landscape, providing a vibrant space for discovery, collaboration and innovation.

