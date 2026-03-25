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Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques

Amir Sends Condolences To Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques


2026-03-25 04:01:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of HRH Princess Noura bint Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

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The Peninsula

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