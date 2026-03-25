Greece National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the Greek people as they celebrate their Independence Day.

We honor Greece as the birthplace of democracy and recognize its role in shaping the ideals that inspired Western Civilization and our nation's founders.

Greece is a valued NATO Ally, and our close defense and law enforcement cooperation strengthens stability in the Mediterranean. Together, we work to combat organized crime, illegal immigration, terrorism, and the illicit trafficking of antiquities, making both our countries safer and stronger. The United States commends Greece's decisive steps to reduce its reliance on Russian energy. We are committed to deepening our commercial ties with Greece, increasing economic growth, and supplying the region with secure, reliable American liquefied natural gas.

As we mark the 250th anniversary of America's independence, we celebrate our shared western heritage and prosperity for our nations. The United States looks forward to continuing our important work together.