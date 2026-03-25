US Offers 15-Point Ceasefire Plan To Iran

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The administration of US President Donald Trump has proposed a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, a media report said on Wednesday.

The plan was submitted to Iran through intermediaries from Pakistan, who have also offered to host renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran, a person familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Associated Press.

Israeli officials, who have been advocating for President Donald Trump to continue the war against Iran, were surprised by the presentation of the ceasefire plan, the source said.

The US military is preparing to deploy at least 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East.

The White House has not officially commented on the matter so far.

Iranian officials have also not made any public statements.

However, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament, had earlier said:“Our people demand a complete and regret-inducing punishment of the aggressors.”

He stressed that no negotiations had taken place with the United States.

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