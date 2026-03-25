30 Shops Shut In Nimroz Over Overpricing, Rate Violations
Director of Commerce and Industry Mawlawi Mohammad Qasim Mohammad told Pajhwok Afghan News inspections had been carried out in markets across the provincial capital and districts.
Mohammad, who also serves as head of the anti-hoarding and price control committee, said the monitoring aimed to ensure price stability, prevent arbitrary overpricing and maintain order in the markets.
As a result, 30 shops were shut down for failing to comply with officially set price lists and market regulations, he added.
He urged all traders to sell food items in accordance with the distributed price lists.
He warned that continued violations would be met with strict legal action.
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