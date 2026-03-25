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Beijing Opposes Violations Of Other Countries' Sovereignty, Says China FM

Beijing Opposes Violations Of Other Countries' Sovereignty, Says China FM


2026-03-25 04:00:47
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing would maintain an“objective and fair position” and oppose violations of other countries' sovereignty.

In a post on X, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Wang had held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Wang urged all parties to make use of every opportunity to achieve peace and begin negotiations as soon as possible.

He stressed that China promotes peace, works to end hostilities and remains committed to regional stability.

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry also confirmed the call in a separate statement.

Araghchi said Iran expected members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), particularly China and Russia, to take a firm stance in condemning attacks by the United States and Israel and to prevent what he described as misuse of the council by Washington.

hz/kk

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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