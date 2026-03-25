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Bennett Calls For Transparent Probe Into Pakistani Strike On Kabul Drug Rehab Centre

Bennett Calls For Transparent Probe Into Pakistani Strike On Kabul Drug Rehab Centre


2026-03-25 04:00:47
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan Richard Bennett has called for an independent and transparent investigation into a Pakistani military regime airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in the capital Kabul.

In a post on X, Bennett urged Kabul and Islamabad to agree on a permanent ceasefire.

He called for a prompt, independent and transparent investigation into the attack on Omid rehabilitation facility in Kabul.

Bennett also stressed the need to respect international law and ensure the protection of civilians.

At least 400 people were martyred and around 250 others wounded when the Pakistani military regime carried out an airstrike on the facility in the 9th police district of Kabul on March 16.

hz/kk

MENAFN25032026000174011037ID1110903798



Pajhwok Afghan News

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