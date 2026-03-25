3-Day Afghan Products Exhibition To Open In Tashkent

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A three-day Afghan products exhibition titled“Made in Afghanistan” is all set to open in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, today (Wednesday), the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said.

Funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the exhibition was being organised jointly by ACCI and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, the chamber said in a statement.

It said the exhibition, running from March 25 to 27, would provide a unique opportunity to showcase the capacity, products and potential of Afghanistan's private sector to regional and global markets.

More than 60 booths will display a wide range of Afghan products, including carpets, dried and fresh fruits, saffron, pine nuts, cotton, precious and semi-precious stones, beverages and other high-quality goods.

The event aims to expand trade ties between the two countries, attract investment and promote Afghan exports to new markets, the statement concluded.

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