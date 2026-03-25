Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghan MMA Fighter Nazhand To Face Argentine Opponent In May

Afghan MMA Fighter Nazhand To Face Argentine Opponent In May


2026-03-25 04:00:46
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Wahidullah Nazhand is scheduled to compete with his opponent from Argentina Laureano Staropoli on May 9, the Fight Nights Championship (FNC) announced on Wednesday.

FNC stated the bout will take place in the 77-kilogram weight category as part of the organisation's 30th event at the Krešimir Ćosić Hall in Zadar.

Nazhand previously competed in the Octagon and signed with FNC on January 2026.

In his professional career, he has won 10 bouts and lost two out of 12 fights. His most recent fight in the Octagon was a knockout victory over Tajikistani fighter Shokhnazarov.

Staropoli, his Argentine opponent, has a record of 13 wins and seven losses so far.

hz

MENAFN25032026000174011037ID1110903796



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search