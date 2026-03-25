Afghan MMA Fighter Nazhand To Face Argentine Opponent In May

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Wahidullah Nazhand is scheduled to compete with his opponent from Argentina Laureano Staropoli on May 9, the Fight Nights Championship (FNC) announced on Wednesday.

FNC stated the bout will take place in the 77-kilogram weight category as part of the organisation's 30th event at the Krešimir Ćosić Hall in Zadar.

Nazhand previously competed in the Octagon and signed with FNC on January 2026.

In his professional career, he has won 10 bouts and lost two out of 12 fights. His most recent fight in the Octagon was a knockout victory over Tajikistani fighter Shokhnazarov.

Staropoli, his Argentine opponent, has a record of 13 wins and seven losses so far.

hz