2 Civilians Martyred In Pakistani Artillery Strikes On Kunar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): At least two civilians have been martyred and eight others wounded after Pakistani military regime fired 85 artillery shells into eastern Kunar province, an official said on Wednesday.

Zia-ur-Rahman Spinghar, spokesperson for the Information and Culture Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Pakistani military regime fired 85 shells over the past 24 hours.

He said 16 shells struck local areas in Nari district, martyring one civilian and wounding six others.

He added that Pakistani military also conducted two drone strikes and launched a total of 47 long-range projectiles. As a result, one civilian was martyred and two others wounded in the centre of Sarkano district on Wednesday morning.

He said two shells hit Manura district, 15 struck Shultan district and five landed in Asadabad, the provincial capital and surrounding areas without causing casualties.

In response, Afghan forces destroyed three Pakistani posts in the Nawapas area of Sarkano district along the Durand Line, killing one Pakistani soldier, the spokesman concluded.

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