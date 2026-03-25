Colombo Stock Market Surges Over Three Percent In Broad Rally

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's stock market recorded a strong upswing on Tuesday (24), with both main indices posting significant gains amid improved investor sentiment.

The All Share Price Index rose by 706.26 points, while the S&P SL20 Index gained 222.41 points during the session. This reflects increases of 3.47 percent and 3.91 percent respectively compared to the previous trading day.

At market close, the ASPI reached 21,071.23 points, while the S&P SL20 Index stood at 5,909.23 points.

Market activity showed broad based gains, with share prices of 228 companies advancing, while only 11 companies recorded declines.

Total turnover for the day amounted to Rs. 4.21 billion. Domestic buying reached Rs. 4.16 billion, while domestic selling stood at Rs. 3.55 billion.

Foreign investor activity remained subdued, with purchases totaling Rs. 47 million compared to foreign sales of Rs. 661 million, indicating a net foreign outflow despite the overall market rally.