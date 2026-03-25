7 Common Deductions That Are Getting More Scrutiny From The IRS

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Ever get the feeling the IRS is watching every move you make? Turns out, they kind of are-especially when it comes to certain tax deductions. Those numbers that looked harmless on your form last year could now be under a microscope, and the stakes aren't just a late-night panic-they're real dollars from your refund. Some deductions have become high-interest targets, and the IRS isn't subtle about checking whether claims are legit.

Knowing exactly which deductions draw attention can flip the whole tax season experience from nail-biting to money-saving. This isn't about hiding anything-it's about playing smart, keeping records in order, and making sure every claim you make is airtight. With the right approach, deductions can be a smooth, rewarding part of tax season rather than a source of stress.

1. Charitable Contributions: More Than Just a Receipt

Charitable giving remains one of the most popular deductions, but the IRS is changing and scrutinizing them more closely than ever. Contributions must be to qualified organizations, and the rules for cash donations, property donations, and non-cash gifts vary significantly. Every receipt counts, and when donations exceed certain amounts, extra forms become mandatory. The IRS isn't just checking totals-they want to see consistency and credibility in documentation.

Donating items to thrift stores, for example, requires detailed records, including appraisals for high-value items. Mistakes in valuation or missing forms can trigger audits, especially for large donations. To stay safe, keep a thorough log of each gift, including the date, amount, and organization. Digital receipts are convenient, but backed-up paper copies still hold weight. With careful tracking, charitable contributions can continue to provide meaningful tax benefits without raising red flags.

2. Home Office Deductions: The Remote Work Twist

Remote work exploded in recent years, and with it came a surge in home office deduction claims. The IRS pays close attention to these because they can be easy to overstate. The space must be used exclusively and regularly for work, and that means no sneaky multi-use rooms. Square footage calculations and proper allocation between personal and professional use become crucial. Mistakes here can turn what seems like a modest deduction into a costly mistake.

Simplifying documentation helps prevent unnecessary scrutiny. Keep a clear map of the workspace, receipts for expenses, and consistent records showing the area's exclusive use. Calculating utilities and home maintenance costs proportionally and accurately ensures deductions align with reality. Consulting IRS guidelines or a tax professional before claiming these deductions can save both stress and money. With rules clearly followed, home office deductions can remain a strong benefit without creating risk.

3. Medical Expenses: Deduct Carefully

Medical expense deductions are still allowed, but the IRS is careful to ensure the math adds up. Only expenses that exceed a specific percentage of adjusted gross income qualify, and not all costs count. Insurance premiums, prescriptions, dental care, and long-term care can be included-but cosmetic procedures or over-the-counter items generally do not qualify. Organizing receipts and ensuring every deduction is legitimate can prevent unwelcome IRS attention.

Keeping a running total throughout the year makes tax time less overwhelming. Categorize expenses by type and maintain copies of invoices and payment records. Medical mileage, if claimed, also needs careful documentation, including dates and distances traveled. Diligent tracking transforms a potentially confusing deduction into a clear, defensible claim. Staying organized ensures that medical expenses remain a helpful deduction without risk.

4. Business Meal Deductions: Timing and Documentation Matter

Business meal deductions still exist, but the IRS has narrowed the criteria for what counts. Meals must be directly related to conducting business, and entertainment expenses bundled with dining often get questioned. Proper receipts, noting attendees, dates, and purposes, are crucial. Simply claiming“lunch with client” is not enough; details matter.

Overstating costs or failing to document conversations can trigger audits, even if the meal itself was perfectly legitimate. Digital apps for tracking meals, receipts, and purposes can simplify compliance. Remember, alcohol is generally limited to a 50% deduction, and lavish meals may attract more attention. Accurate and detailed documentation ensures business meal deductions provide legitimate savings rather than headaches.

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5. Education Credits and Deductions: Scrutiny on Tuition

Education costs offer valuable credits and deductions, but the IRS monitors these claims carefully. Tuition, fees, and course materials can qualify, but the rules differ between credits like the American Opportunity and Lifetime Learning Credit. The IRS examines eligibility closely, especially for non-traditional courses or employer-reimbursed programs. Forms 1098-T and related documentation are critical for verification.

Keeping detailed records of enrollment, tuition payments, and course materials simplifies filing. Any scholarships or reimbursements must be properly accounted for. Mistakes or missing documentation can result in disallowed credits, additional taxes, or penalties. Staying organized and understanding the specific rules for each credit ensures education-related deductions remain beneficial and audit-proof.

6. State and Local Tax Deductions: Watch the Limits

The SALT (State and Local Tax) deduction has a capped maximum, and the IRS monitors claims exceeding that limit. Property taxes, state income taxes, and local taxes qualify, but combining them incorrectly can raise questions. Claiming amounts above the cap or including ineligible payments can trigger scrutiny.

Keeping a breakdown of each tax paid and separating deductible from non-deductible portions prevents errors. This includes careful recording of property tax payments and receipts for personal income tax payments. Using tax software or consulting a professional can ensure accurate claims. Properly documenting and calculating these deductions allows taxpayers to optimize their benefits without risking additional attention.

7. Casualty and Theft Losses: Rare but Checked

Casualty and theft losses are legitimate deductions but require detailed documentation. These claims must stem from federally declared disasters, and losses must be calculated accurately. The IRS examines valuations, insurance reimbursements, and timing closely. Sloppy records can lead to denied claims or even penalties.

Documenting losses with photos, appraisals, police reports, and insurance communications strengthens any claim. Deducting only the unreimbursed portion of losses ensures compliance. While these deductions are less common, careful record-keeping transforms them into real savings without inviting IRS attention. Accurate calculation and thorough documentation make these claims solid and defensible.

Pay Attention, Save Smartly

Deductions can save money and reduce tax liability, but only when handled correctly. Each of these areas demands attention to documentation, timing, and eligibility. The IRS doesn't just look at totals-they dig into details, patterns, and supporting records. Taking a proactive approach turns deductions from potential liabilities into powerful tools for financial management.

Which of these deductions surprised you the most, and what steps do you take to ensure claims stay solid and compliant? Share your stories, strategies, or even questions in the comments below-every tip counts when keeping the IRS happy and wallets full.