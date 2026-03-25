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Hezbollah Reports Attacks Along Israel-Lebanon Border
(MENAFN) Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it had struck an Israeli Merkava tank in the southern Lebanese border town of Qouzah using a guided missile, according to a statement issued by the group.
In a separate declaration, Hezbollah stated that it had also targeted a military helicopter, compelling it to retreat while attempting to land and evacuate casualties resulting from the tank strike in southern Lebanon.
The group further reported that it launched a drone swarm against a gathering of Israeli soldiers stationed at the Shomera barracks in northern Israel.
In another statement, Hezbollah indicated that it had attacked an Israeli command center located near the Yiftah military barracks by firing a barrage of rockets.
Later, Hezbollah added that it had also struck the Israeli army’s Northern Command headquarters at the Dado base, situated north of the city of Safed, using rockets.
In a separate announcement, the group said it targeted an artillery site in the Dishon settlement in northern Israel with rocket fire, bringing the total number of its operations on Wednesday to ten.
an Israeli broadcaster reported that Hezbollah had launched no fewer than 30 rockets toward Israel since early Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Israel has carried out intensive air raids on Lebanon and initiated a ground offensive in the southern region following a cross-border assault by Iran-backed Hezbollah on March 2.
In a separate declaration, Hezbollah stated that it had also targeted a military helicopter, compelling it to retreat while attempting to land and evacuate casualties resulting from the tank strike in southern Lebanon.
The group further reported that it launched a drone swarm against a gathering of Israeli soldiers stationed at the Shomera barracks in northern Israel.
In another statement, Hezbollah indicated that it had attacked an Israeli command center located near the Yiftah military barracks by firing a barrage of rockets.
Later, Hezbollah added that it had also struck the Israeli army’s Northern Command headquarters at the Dado base, situated north of the city of Safed, using rockets.
In a separate announcement, the group said it targeted an artillery site in the Dishon settlement in northern Israel with rocket fire, bringing the total number of its operations on Wednesday to ten.
an Israeli broadcaster reported that Hezbollah had launched no fewer than 30 rockets toward Israel since early Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Israel has carried out intensive air raids on Lebanon and initiated a ground offensive in the southern region following a cross-border assault by Iran-backed Hezbollah on March 2.
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