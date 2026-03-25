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UN Official Warns of Settlement Expansion in West Bank
(MENAFN) A high-ranking United Nations representative cautioned on Tuesday that aggression carried out by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has surged to an "alarming rate," coinciding with the ongoing unlawful growth of Israeli settlements.
Addressing the UN Security Council, Ramiz Alakbarov, deputy special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, stated that "Daily settler-related attacks escalated, often in the presence of Israeli forces, resulting in casualties, property damage and displacement in Palestinian communities across the occupied West Bank." His remarks highlighted the increasing frequency and severity of such incidents.
Reviewing the timeframe from Dec. 3, 2025, to March 13, 2026, Alakbarov indicated that Israeli officials "advanced or approved" more than 6,000 residential units in the occupied West Bank. This figure includes roughly 3,160 homes in Area C and around 2,850 units in East Jerusalem, reflecting a continued expansion of settlements.
Alakbarov criticized what he labeled as "relentless Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, which continues to fuel tensions, impede access by Palestinians to their land, and threaten the viability of a fully independent and contiguous Palestinian State." He stressed that these developments exacerbate instability and hinder prospects for peace.
He further noted that Palestinians are enduring a wider pattern of displacement, destruction of property, forced evictions, and restrictions on movement. These conditions, he suggested, contribute to a deteriorating humanitarian situation.
"The demolition and seizure of Palestinian structures entail numerous human rights violations and raise concerns about the risk of forcible transfer," he said, emphasizing that many residents are still prevented from returning to their homes.
Additionally, Alakbarov expressed alarm regarding the detention of Palestinians, stating he remains "concerned about large numbers of Palestinians, including children, held by Israel, including in administrative detention without charge or trial."
Addressing the UN Security Council, Ramiz Alakbarov, deputy special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, stated that "Daily settler-related attacks escalated, often in the presence of Israeli forces, resulting in casualties, property damage and displacement in Palestinian communities across the occupied West Bank." His remarks highlighted the increasing frequency and severity of such incidents.
Reviewing the timeframe from Dec. 3, 2025, to March 13, 2026, Alakbarov indicated that Israeli officials "advanced or approved" more than 6,000 residential units in the occupied West Bank. This figure includes roughly 3,160 homes in Area C and around 2,850 units in East Jerusalem, reflecting a continued expansion of settlements.
Alakbarov criticized what he labeled as "relentless Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, which continues to fuel tensions, impede access by Palestinians to their land, and threaten the viability of a fully independent and contiguous Palestinian State." He stressed that these developments exacerbate instability and hinder prospects for peace.
He further noted that Palestinians are enduring a wider pattern of displacement, destruction of property, forced evictions, and restrictions on movement. These conditions, he suggested, contribute to a deteriorating humanitarian situation.
"The demolition and seizure of Palestinian structures entail numerous human rights violations and raise concerns about the risk of forcible transfer," he said, emphasizing that many residents are still prevented from returning to their homes.
Additionally, Alakbarov expressed alarm regarding the detention of Palestinians, stating he remains "concerned about large numbers of Palestinians, including children, held by Israel, including in administrative detention without charge or trial."
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