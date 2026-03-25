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Poland Launches Air Operation with NATO Support After Russian Attacks
(MENAFN) Poland carried out an airspace operation on Tuesday with NATO assistance in response to renewed Russian attacks on Ukraine, as stated by reports.
"Operations of Polish and allied aviation in our airspace, related to strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, have been concluded," Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command (DORSZ) said on X.
DORSZ reported that ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were activated during the operation and are now returning to standard operational routines.
"We inform that no violation of the Republic of Poland's airspace was observed," it added.
The command also expressed gratitude to NATO Air Command and the Spanish air forces, “whose aircraft helped ensure safety in Polish skies today,” and thanked the Dutch armed forces for supporting air defense systems.
Meanwhile, Ukraine reported that overnight Russian strikes killed at least four people and injured 19 others across multiple regions. Russian authorities have not issued a comment regarding the attacks.
"Operations of Polish and allied aviation in our airspace, related to strikes by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, have been concluded," Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command (DORSZ) said on X.
DORSZ reported that ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were activated during the operation and are now returning to standard operational routines.
"We inform that no violation of the Republic of Poland's airspace was observed," it added.
The command also expressed gratitude to NATO Air Command and the Spanish air forces, “whose aircraft helped ensure safety in Polish skies today,” and thanked the Dutch armed forces for supporting air defense systems.
Meanwhile, Ukraine reported that overnight Russian strikes killed at least four people and injured 19 others across multiple regions. Russian authorities have not issued a comment regarding the attacks.
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