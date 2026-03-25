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Kremlin Cautions Against Spread of Iran Conflict to Caspian Sea
(MENAFN) The Kremlin stated on Tuesday that Russia would view any spillover of the ongoing war involving Iran into the Caspian Sea “extremely negatively.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comment during a press briefing in response to a question about Moscow’s stance on potential regional escalation.
Peskov declined to confirm reports that Israel had struck vessels allegedly transporting Russian weapons to Iran via the Caspian Sea. “As for these specific reports, we haven't heard them. Frankly, I don't have any information on this matter,” he said.
Earlier, Israel’s military said its air force conducted strikes on Wednesday targeting Iranian naval infrastructure in the Caspian, including a military port where numerous vessels are stationed.
The statement indicated the attacks also hit “military vessels equipped with air defense systems and anti-submarine missiles,” as well as “a central command headquarters from which Iranian naval activity in the region is managed.”
These strikes were the first since the launch of the US and Israel’s joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which has resulted in roughly 1,300 fatalities, including that of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the Wednesday attacks, describing them as “reckless and irresponsible” and warning that they risk “dragging the Caspian states into the military conflict.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comment during a press briefing in response to a question about Moscow’s stance on potential regional escalation.
Peskov declined to confirm reports that Israel had struck vessels allegedly transporting Russian weapons to Iran via the Caspian Sea. “As for these specific reports, we haven't heard them. Frankly, I don't have any information on this matter,” he said.
Earlier, Israel’s military said its air force conducted strikes on Wednesday targeting Iranian naval infrastructure in the Caspian, including a military port where numerous vessels are stationed.
The statement indicated the attacks also hit “military vessels equipped with air defense systems and anti-submarine missiles,” as well as “a central command headquarters from which Iranian naval activity in the region is managed.”
These strikes were the first since the launch of the US and Israel’s joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which has resulted in roughly 1,300 fatalities, including that of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks against Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the Wednesday attacks, describing them as “reckless and irresponsible” and warning that they risk “dragging the Caspian states into the military conflict.”
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