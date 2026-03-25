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North Korea Pledges Continued Loyalty to Russia—Kim Jong Un
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reaffirmed Pyongyang’s firm alignment with Russia, declaring that the country will “always be with Moscow.”
Responding to a congratulatory message from President Vladimir Putin on his re-election as president of the State Affairs Commission, Kim expressed gratitude and described the relationship between the two nations as an “alliance of strong mutual support,” according to reports.
Kim said: “Pyongyang will always be with Moscow. This is our choice and unshakable will.”
In his message, Putin also pledged to continue close collaboration to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang.
Kim secured re-election as president of the State Affairs Commission—the nation’s highest governing body—during the first session of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly in Pyongyang on Sunday.
North Korea and Russia formalized a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2024, committing to mutual military support if either country faces attack by a third party.
In August 2025, North Korea deployed roughly 1,000 military engineers to Russia’s Kursk region to aid Russian forces in clearing land mines left from fighting with Ukrainian troops. This followed an earlier dispatch of an estimated 15,000 combat troops to support Russia’s military efforts, with reports claiming Pyongyang suffered 2,000 casualties during the conflict.
Responding to a congratulatory message from President Vladimir Putin on his re-election as president of the State Affairs Commission, Kim expressed gratitude and described the relationship between the two nations as an “alliance of strong mutual support,” according to reports.
Kim said: “Pyongyang will always be with Moscow. This is our choice and unshakable will.”
In his message, Putin also pledged to continue close collaboration to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang.
Kim secured re-election as president of the State Affairs Commission—the nation’s highest governing body—during the first session of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly in Pyongyang on Sunday.
North Korea and Russia formalized a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2024, committing to mutual military support if either country faces attack by a third party.
In August 2025, North Korea deployed roughly 1,000 military engineers to Russia’s Kursk region to aid Russian forces in clearing land mines left from fighting with Ukrainian troops. This followed an earlier dispatch of an estimated 15,000 combat troops to support Russia’s military efforts, with reports claiming Pyongyang suffered 2,000 casualties during the conflict.
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