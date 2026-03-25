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AI in Endoscopy Market Size to Reach USD 9,859.7 million in 2033
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) March 25, 2026- The increasing incidence of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and cancer is significantly contributing to market revenue growth. For example, celiac disease affects nearly 1 in 133 people in the United States, accounting for about 1% of the population, or roughly 2 million individuals. However, more than 80% of cases remain undiagnosed or are incorrectly diagnosed, particularly among socioeconomically disadvantaged groups. The prevalence of celiac disease continues to rise, with variations observed across different regions and demographic segments.
In September 2025, Olympus Corporation announced the commercial launch of its OLYSENSE CAD/AI portfolio in the U.S. and European markets. This artificial intelligence-powered, computer-aided detection platform is designed to support early diagnosis, improve clinical outcomes, and enhance overall patient care. As part of its intelligent endoscopy ecosystem, OLYSENSE CAD/AI introduces cloud-based AI tools that mark the initial phase of Olympus’s broader digital endoscopy strategy.
Despite these advancements, several challenges hinder the widespread adoption of AI in GI endoscopy. A primary concern is the limited generalizability of AI models, as many studies rely on retrospective analyses of selected images and require further validation through prospective clinical trials. Additionally, variability in endoscopists’ knowledge, perceptions, and acceptance of AI underscores the need for comprehensive education and training to facilitate integration into routine practice.
Segments market overview and growth Insights
Based on component, AI in endoscopy market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2025. Gastric cancer continues to pose significant challenges in diagnosis and treatment, with early detection playing a crucial role in improving patient survival outcomes. In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has increasingly been integrated into medical devices, shifting from centralized systems that require substantial computational infrastructure to decentralized edge computing solutions. The deployment of AI models on edge devices is gaining importance in healthcare, particularly in scenarios that demand real-time clinical decision-making, such as endoscopic procedures for identifying gastric neoplasms.
Regional market overview and growth insights
North America held the largest market share in 2025. Market growth is largely driven by the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and cancers, along with the incorporation of AI into next-generation endoscopy platforms. More than 0.7% of Americans are expected to develop inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) during their lifetime. According to a 2023 cross-sectional retrospective study analyzing data from over 14 million individuals in the United States, approximately 2.39 million Americans are living with IBD, including about 1.25 million with ulcerative colitis (UC) and 1.01 million with Crohn’s disease.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The AI in Endoscopy market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with several players competing across various segments and regions. List of major players included in the AI in Endoscopy market report are:
oMedtronic plc
oOlympus Corporation
oASUSTeK Computer Inc.
oOmega Medical Imaging, LLC
oODIN MEDICAL LTD.
oCosmo Pharmaceuticals
oRSIP Vision
oVirgo SVS
oMAGENTIQ EYE
oPENTAX Medical
oNEC Corporation
oaiEndoscopic
oIEI Integration Corp.
oL&T Technology Services Limited
oAnX Robotica
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
GE HealthCare: In March 2025, NVIDIA and GE HealthCare announced a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing autonomous imaging technologies, particularly in autonomous X-ray systems and ultrasound applications. The partnership focuses on automating complex clinical workflows such as patient positioning, image acquisition, and quality assurance. As part of this initiative, GE HealthCare is leveraging the NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare medical device simulation platform, which offers pre-trained AI models and physics-based simulations of sensors, human anatomy, and clinical environments.
Virgo: In January 2025, Virgo, a leading provider of data capture and AI analytics solutions for endoscopy, introduced EndoML, a comprehensive AI development platform built around EndoDINO, its proprietary endoscopic foundation model. EndoDINO is based on Meta’s DINOv2 architecture, enabling self-supervised learning using extensive unlabeled datasets to enhance model performance and scalability.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the AI in Endoscopy market based on offering, technology, biomarker type, clinical application, cancer type, end-use, and region:
•Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)
oHardware
oSoftware
oServices
•Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)
oOn-premise
oCloud-based AI platforms
oHybrid
•Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)
oGastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy
oBronchoscopy
oUreteroscopy
oLaparoscopy
oCystoscopy
oOthers
•Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)
oCancer
oInflammatory and Functional Disorders
oOthers
•End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)
oHospitals & Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
oAcademic & Research Institutes
oPharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
oAmbulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
•Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)
oNorth America
a.U.S.
b.Canada
c.Mexico
oEurope
a.Germany
b.France
c.U.K.
d.Italy
e.Spain
f.Benelux
g.Nordic Countries
h.Rest of Europe
oAsia Pacific
a.China
b.India
c.Japan
d.South Korea
e.Oceania
f.ASEAN Countries
g.Rest of APAC
oLatin America
a.Brazil
b.Rest of LATAM
oMiddle East & Africa
a.GCC Countries
b.South Africa
c.Israel
d.Turkey
e.Rest of MEA
In September 2025, Olympus Corporation announced the commercial launch of its OLYSENSE CAD/AI portfolio in the U.S. and European markets. This artificial intelligence-powered, computer-aided detection platform is designed to support early diagnosis, improve clinical outcomes, and enhance overall patient care. As part of its intelligent endoscopy ecosystem, OLYSENSE CAD/AI introduces cloud-based AI tools that mark the initial phase of Olympus’s broader digital endoscopy strategy.
Despite these advancements, several challenges hinder the widespread adoption of AI in GI endoscopy. A primary concern is the limited generalizability of AI models, as many studies rely on retrospective analyses of selected images and require further validation through prospective clinical trials. Additionally, variability in endoscopists’ knowledge, perceptions, and acceptance of AI underscores the need for comprehensive education and training to facilitate integration into routine practice.
Segments market overview and growth Insights
Based on component, AI in endoscopy market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2025. Gastric cancer continues to pose significant challenges in diagnosis and treatment, with early detection playing a crucial role in improving patient survival outcomes. In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has increasingly been integrated into medical devices, shifting from centralized systems that require substantial computational infrastructure to decentralized edge computing solutions. The deployment of AI models on edge devices is gaining importance in healthcare, particularly in scenarios that demand real-time clinical decision-making, such as endoscopic procedures for identifying gastric neoplasms.
Regional market overview and growth insights
North America held the largest market share in 2025. Market growth is largely driven by the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and cancers, along with the incorporation of AI into next-generation endoscopy platforms. More than 0.7% of Americans are expected to develop inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) during their lifetime. According to a 2023 cross-sectional retrospective study analyzing data from over 14 million individuals in the United States, approximately 2.39 million Americans are living with IBD, including about 1.25 million with ulcerative colitis (UC) and 1.01 million with Crohn’s disease.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The AI in Endoscopy market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with several players competing across various segments and regions. List of major players included in the AI in Endoscopy market report are:
oMedtronic plc
oOlympus Corporation
oASUSTeK Computer Inc.
oOmega Medical Imaging, LLC
oODIN MEDICAL LTD.
oCosmo Pharmaceuticals
oRSIP Vision
oVirgo SVS
oMAGENTIQ EYE
oPENTAX Medical
oNEC Corporation
oaiEndoscopic
oIEI Integration Corp.
oL&T Technology Services Limited
oAnX Robotica
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
GE HealthCare: In March 2025, NVIDIA and GE HealthCare announced a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing autonomous imaging technologies, particularly in autonomous X-ray systems and ultrasound applications. The partnership focuses on automating complex clinical workflows such as patient positioning, image acquisition, and quality assurance. As part of this initiative, GE HealthCare is leveraging the NVIDIA Isaac for Healthcare medical device simulation platform, which offers pre-trained AI models and physics-based simulations of sensors, human anatomy, and clinical environments.
Virgo: In January 2025, Virgo, a leading provider of data capture and AI analytics solutions for endoscopy, introduced EndoML, a comprehensive AI development platform built around EndoDINO, its proprietary endoscopic foundation model. EndoDINO is based on Meta’s DINOv2 architecture, enabling self-supervised learning using extensive unlabeled datasets to enhance model performance and scalability.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the AI in Endoscopy market based on offering, technology, biomarker type, clinical application, cancer type, end-use, and region:
•Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)
oHardware
oSoftware
oServices
•Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)
oOn-premise
oCloud-based AI platforms
oHybrid
•Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)
oGastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy
oBronchoscopy
oUreteroscopy
oLaparoscopy
oCystoscopy
oOthers
•Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)
oCancer
oInflammatory and Functional Disorders
oOthers
•End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)
oHospitals & Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
oAcademic & Research Institutes
oPharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
oAmbulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
•Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2023-2033)
oNorth America
a.U.S.
b.Canada
c.Mexico
oEurope
a.Germany
b.France
c.U.K.
d.Italy
e.Spain
f.Benelux
g.Nordic Countries
h.Rest of Europe
oAsia Pacific
a.China
b.India
c.Japan
d.South Korea
e.Oceania
f.ASEAN Countries
g.Rest of APAC
oLatin America
a.Brazil
b.Rest of LATAM
oMiddle East & Africa
a.GCC Countries
b.South Africa
c.Israel
d.Turkey
e.Rest of MEA
Navistrat Analytics
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