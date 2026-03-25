21/2026・Trifork Group: Notice Of Annual General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schindellegi, Switzerland – 25 March 2026

Trifork Group AG

Company announcement no. 21/2026



Notice of Annual General Meeting of Trifork Group AG

The Annual General Meeting 2026 of Trifork Group AG (the“ AGM”) will be held on 17 April 2026 at 12:00 p.m. CEST at Grabenstrasse 2, 6340 Baar, Switzerland.

The AGM will be streamed live on the internet. Shareholders who wish to participate in the livestream shall register on the e-voting platform of Computershare no later than 13 April 2026.

All relevant documentation for the AGM is available on Trifork's investor website:

The documents include:



Invitation to the AGM (including agenda and motions of the Board of Directors);

Annual report 2025 (including the remuneration report 2025, the ESG report 2025 (sustainability statements), the consolidated financial statements 2025, the annual financial statements 2025 and the respective reports of the auditors); Presentation of the new Board members Anja Monrad and Danny Lange standing for election



With the ending annual cycle 2025, Julie Galbo and Maria Hjorth have decided not to stand for re-election as they wish to focus on other professional commitments. Having served on the Board for nearly six years, including through the IPO process, Julie and Maria have played an important role in Trifork's development. During their tenure, Trifork has nearly doubled its revenue and EBITDA. The Board of Directors and Executive Management express their highest appreciation for their service and thank them for their dedication and efforts on behalf of Trifork.

Shareholders registered in the share register on the publication date of this notice convening the AGM will receive an invitation for the AGM by mail along with individual login codes to the voting platform of the AGM.



Investor & Media contact

Frederik Svanholm

Group Investment Director

...

+41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,148 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

Learn more at trifork

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