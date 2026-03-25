“Hong Kong Mega 8” Showcases The City's Allure As The“Events Capital Of Asia”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outdoor Digital Art Projection and City Art Walks Bring World‐Class Artistic Elements into Local Neighbourhoods HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riding on the wave of a spectacular line‐up of mega events throughout March and April, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) rolled out the“Hong Kong Mega 8” campaign. The campaign brings together eight highlighted world‐class mega events of arts, pop culture and sports, and citywide programmes, inviting visitors from around the world to Hong Kong to experience the vibrant arts scenes in local neighbourhoods and discover Hong Kong's captivating allure as the“Events Capital of Asia.”



(From left to right) Noah Horowitz, CEO of Art Basel, Dr Peter Lam Kin-ngok, GBM, GBS, Chairman of Hong Kong Tourism Board, and Aniko Berman, Director of AOTM Gallery to host the launch ceremony of the outdoor digital art project

Dr. Peter Lam, HKTB Chairman, said,“Through the 'Hong Kong Mega 8' campaign, HKTB has brought together highlighted art and sports mega events and citywide programmes to fully showcase Hong Kong's strengths as the 'Events Capital of Asia'. For the first time, HKTB is partnering with Art Basel to bring digital arts into local neighbourhoods. We would like to thank Hongkong Land for its strong support, which allow us to bring world‐class public art to the heart of Central. We will also work with our trade partners in various sectors to launch and promote the city's diversified travel experiences. Our aim is to maximise the economic benefits of mega events by enhancing the visitor experience, encouraging them to extend their stay in Hong Kong, and creating more business opportunities for the local travel trade and related sectors.”

First‐Ever Collaboration with Art Basel Hong Kong Takes Digital Art into Hong Kong Neighbourhoods with World‐Class Art Projection Free for Audience

With the launch of the“Hong Kong Mega 8” campaign, a series of international arts and cultural events will take place across the city. This year, Art Basel Hong Kong will bring its global initiative“Zero 10” from Art Basel Miami Beach to Art Basel Hong Kong for its Asian debut, presenting digital artworks encompassing code-based creations, light and sound. South Korean digital artist DeeKay -highly regarded by global NFT collectors-will showcase his digital artworks in the“Zero 10” sector.

To extend digital art experiences beyond the show floor, HKTB and Art Basel will launch Digital Art @Central ahead of the fair's opening, bringing an artistic ambience to the neighbourhood. DeeKay's new digital animation artwork, DeePle the People, will bring digital art from the fair into the urban space of Central. The artwork presents a vibrant, all‐over Hong Kong street scene, with people of different ages, races and occupations weaving through a busy intersection. DeeKay created around 100 individually designed characters, and incorporated elements from the city's signature mega events-including dragon boat paddlers, jockeys, chefs and performers-bringing a distinctly Hong Kong character to the work. DeeKay said he was thrilled to collaborate with the HKTB, and particularly appreciates presenting digital art in a public space, as it allows the work to reach a broader and more diverse audience.“Beyond the skyline and landmarks, I wanted to reflect the city as a living, moving place shaped by its people, its rhythm, and its cultural vibrancy.” From 24 to 29 March, the artwork will be projected onto the façade of the Hong Kong Club Building from 7 pm to 11 pm daily, allowing locals and visitors to enjoy a worldclass, large-scale public art experience in the centre of the city.

Promoting Local Arts Guides & Community Arts Experiences for In‐Depth Cultural Exploration