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WMO Says Earth's Climate "More Out of Balance" Than Ever
(MENAFN) The planet's climate system has never been more destabilized in recorded history, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) declared Monday, sounding the alarm over accelerating greenhouse gas emissions and their irreversible long-term toll.
The WMO's flagship State of the Global Climate 2025 report revealed that the eleven-year stretch from 2015 to 2025 stands as the most sweltering such period since global temperature records began — a finding that underscores just how rapidly conditions are deteriorating.
Last year ranked among the second or third hottest ever documented, registering approximately 1.43 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial benchmark set between 1850 and 1900.
The report catalogued a surge in destructive weather events — from punishing heatwaves and torrential downpours to violent tropical cyclones — each one exposing deep fractures in the world's tightly interwoven economies and societies.
Oceans, meanwhile, bore an extraordinary burden: over the past two decades, they absorbed carbon dioxide at a rate equivalent to roughly 18 times total annual human energy consumption each year — while continuing to warm at an alarming pace.
In the polar regions, Arctic sea ice hovered near historic lows, Antarctic sea ice recorded its third smallest extent on record, and glaciers worldwide showed no sign of reversing their steady retreat.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a stark assessment in response to the findings.
"The State of the Global Climate is in a state of emergency. Planet Earth is being pushed beyond its limits. Every key climate indicator is flashing red," he said.
The veteran diplomat pressed further, framing the unbroken streak of record heat not as statistical chance, but as a civilizational warning.
"Humanity has just endured the eleven hottest years on record. When history repeats itself eleven times, it is no longer a coincidence. It is a call to act," he added.
The WMO's flagship State of the Global Climate 2025 report revealed that the eleven-year stretch from 2015 to 2025 stands as the most sweltering such period since global temperature records began — a finding that underscores just how rapidly conditions are deteriorating.
Last year ranked among the second or third hottest ever documented, registering approximately 1.43 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial benchmark set between 1850 and 1900.
The report catalogued a surge in destructive weather events — from punishing heatwaves and torrential downpours to violent tropical cyclones — each one exposing deep fractures in the world's tightly interwoven economies and societies.
Oceans, meanwhile, bore an extraordinary burden: over the past two decades, they absorbed carbon dioxide at a rate equivalent to roughly 18 times total annual human energy consumption each year — while continuing to warm at an alarming pace.
In the polar regions, Arctic sea ice hovered near historic lows, Antarctic sea ice recorded its third smallest extent on record, and glaciers worldwide showed no sign of reversing their steady retreat.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a stark assessment in response to the findings.
"The State of the Global Climate is in a state of emergency. Planet Earth is being pushed beyond its limits. Every key climate indicator is flashing red," he said.
The veteran diplomat pressed further, framing the unbroken streak of record heat not as statistical chance, but as a civilizational warning.
"Humanity has just endured the eleven hottest years on record. When history repeats itself eleven times, it is no longer a coincidence. It is a call to act," he added.
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