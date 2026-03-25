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Rising Oil Prices Push Asian Countries to Adopt Remote Work Measures
(MENAFN) Rising oil prices, driven by escalating unrest in the Middle East, have prompted several Asian nations to adopt remote work strategies to ease energy demand and protect vulnerable economies.
Countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines are implementing work-from-home policies and conservation measures reminiscent of those used during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Indonesia, officials are exploring a hybrid work model and even online schooling to reduce fuel consumption, with commuting cuts potentially lowering fuel use by up to 20%, as stated by reports.
Vietnam, which depends heavily on imported fuel, has urged companies to adopt remote work after sharp increases in gasoline and diesel prices caused long lines at filling stations.
“Businesses need to encourage work-from-home when possible to reduce the need for travel and transportation,” the Trade Ministry said in a mid-March statement.
Thailand has already transitioned parts of its public sector to remote operations, alongside energy-saving measures such as limiting air-conditioning use and curbing official travel.
In the Philippines, flexible work schedules and a four-day office week have been introduced for certain government employees. On Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a national energy emergency, activating measures to stabilize supplies and shield the economy from rising fuel costs.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has rolled out some of the region’s most aggressive interventions, including partial remote work for public staff, reduced fuel allowances, and temporary school closures.
Countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines are implementing work-from-home policies and conservation measures reminiscent of those used during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Indonesia, officials are exploring a hybrid work model and even online schooling to reduce fuel consumption, with commuting cuts potentially lowering fuel use by up to 20%, as stated by reports.
Vietnam, which depends heavily on imported fuel, has urged companies to adopt remote work after sharp increases in gasoline and diesel prices caused long lines at filling stations.
“Businesses need to encourage work-from-home when possible to reduce the need for travel and transportation,” the Trade Ministry said in a mid-March statement.
Thailand has already transitioned parts of its public sector to remote operations, alongside energy-saving measures such as limiting air-conditioning use and curbing official travel.
In the Philippines, flexible work schedules and a four-day office week have been introduced for certain government employees. On Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a national energy emergency, activating measures to stabilize supplies and shield the economy from rising fuel costs.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has rolled out some of the region’s most aggressive interventions, including partial remote work for public staff, reduced fuel allowances, and temporary school closures.
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