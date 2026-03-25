403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Stocks Exchange Opens Wednesday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark BIST 100 index opened Wednesday on a recovering note, climbing 0.77% — or 99.16 points — to 13,029.32, partially clawing back the previous session's losses.
The rebound follows a turbulent Tuesday, when the BIST 100 shed 1.81% to close at 12,930.16 points on a daily transaction volume of 140 billion Turkish liras — equivalent to $3.17 billion.
As of 9:50 AM local time (0650 GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 44.3445 against the US dollar, 51.5025 against the euro, and 59.4125 against the British pound.
On the commodities front, gold continued its remarkable ascent, with one ounce fetching $4,547.75 — reflecting sustained demand for safe-haven assets amid deepening regional instability. Brent crude, meanwhile, edged lower to $96.75 per barrel, as renewed diplomatic signals over the Middle East conflict offered energy markets a measure of cautious relief.
The mixed market picture mirrors the broader global uncertainty driven by ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, where US and Israeli strikes on Iran since February 28 have rattled energy supply chains, disrupted Strait of Hormuz shipping, and kept investor sentiment on edge worldwide.
The rebound follows a turbulent Tuesday, when the BIST 100 shed 1.81% to close at 12,930.16 points on a daily transaction volume of 140 billion Turkish liras — equivalent to $3.17 billion.
As of 9:50 AM local time (0650 GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 44.3445 against the US dollar, 51.5025 against the euro, and 59.4125 against the British pound.
On the commodities front, gold continued its remarkable ascent, with one ounce fetching $4,547.75 — reflecting sustained demand for safe-haven assets amid deepening regional instability. Brent crude, meanwhile, edged lower to $96.75 per barrel, as renewed diplomatic signals over the Middle East conflict offered energy markets a measure of cautious relief.
The mixed market picture mirrors the broader global uncertainty driven by ongoing hostilities in the Middle East, where US and Israeli strikes on Iran since February 28 have rattled energy supply chains, disrupted Strait of Hormuz shipping, and kept investor sentiment on edge worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment