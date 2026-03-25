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Turkey Charts Careful Course Amid Middle East Conflict—Erdogan
(MENAFN) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Türkiye is approaching the ongoing Middle East conflict with caution and prudence, maintaining a focus on brotherhood and neighborly relations.
“We are not falling into traps set for us,” Erdogan said during a speech following a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, emphasizing that Türkiye is “determined to steer clear of the ring of fire.”
He highlighted that Türkiye’s stature allows it to stand out both regionally and globally through its policies, statements, and actions.
"Türkiye is one of the rare countries that dares to call right 'right' and wrong 'wrong,'" he said, referring to the “attacks launched on Feb. 28 against our neighbor Iran under Israel's pressure,” noting that this trait has garnered broader attention.
Erdogan underlined that Türkiye is among the nations recognized for “correctly reading and analyzing from day one this process that has engulfed our region in blood and gunpowder.”
He added that Türkiye has prepared for the shifting global landscape of conflict and war, highlighting measures to secure energy supply through diversification and domestic resource utilization, alongside initiatives to strengthen infrastructure, transport networks, and financial resilience against external shocks.
Pointing to growing international engagement, Erdogan noted that Türkiye has broadened cooperation with numerous countries and enhanced trade and diplomatic relations, particularly across Africa and Latin America.
“We are not falling into traps set for us,” Erdogan said during a speech following a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, emphasizing that Türkiye is “determined to steer clear of the ring of fire.”
He highlighted that Türkiye’s stature allows it to stand out both regionally and globally through its policies, statements, and actions.
"Türkiye is one of the rare countries that dares to call right 'right' and wrong 'wrong,'" he said, referring to the “attacks launched on Feb. 28 against our neighbor Iran under Israel's pressure,” noting that this trait has garnered broader attention.
Erdogan underlined that Türkiye is among the nations recognized for “correctly reading and analyzing from day one this process that has engulfed our region in blood and gunpowder.”
He added that Türkiye has prepared for the shifting global landscape of conflict and war, highlighting measures to secure energy supply through diversification and domestic resource utilization, alongside initiatives to strengthen infrastructure, transport networks, and financial resilience against external shocks.
Pointing to growing international engagement, Erdogan noted that Türkiye has broadened cooperation with numerous countries and enhanced trade and diplomatic relations, particularly across Africa and Latin America.
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