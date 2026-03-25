Zubeen Garg Died Due To Drowning, Rules Singapore Court

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, March 25 (IANS) Ending months of speculation, a Singapore court ruled on Wednesday that celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died due to drowning in the sea near Lazarus Island in September last year, according to Singapore-based media reports.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda concluded that the death was“an unfortunate and tragic drowning” after a detailed investigation by the Singapore Police Coast Guard, reports said.

Zubeen Garg, a cultural icon of Assam, had travelled to Singapore to attend the North East India Festival and died on September 19, 2025, a day before his scheduled performance.

According to Singapore-based media reports, Garg had gone on a yacht trip and entered the waters near Lazarus Island.

Witnesses told the court that he had consumed alcohol prior to the incident and had initially worn a life jacket during his first swim. However, he later removed the life jacket and declined to wear one during a second attempt to swim towards the island.

Despite repeated requests from friends to return to the yacht, Garg became motionless in the water and was pulled back onboard, where attempts to revive him failed.

A toxicology report presented during the proceedings revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 333 mg per 100 ml, indicating significant alcohol consumption before entering the water.

The findings of the Singapore court broadly align with earlier observations by the Singapore Police Force, which had ruled out foul play and attributed the death to drowning after alcohol consumption and refusal to wear a life vest.

Meanwhile, the case continues to have legal ramifications in Assam, where a Special Investigation Team had filed charges against several individuals, including event organisers and associates of the singer, under various provisions of law.

Garg's death had triggered widespread grief across Assam, with lakhs of fans paying their last respects after his mortal remains were brought back to Guwahati.