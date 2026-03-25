B'desh PM Tarique Rahman Calls 1971 Crackdown By Pakistan A 'Pre-Planned Massacre'

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, March 25 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday described the events of March 25, 1971, as a“pre-planned massacre” and one of the most brutal chapters in the nation's history, as the country observed Genocide Day in remembrance of those killed during the crackdown by Pakistani forces.

“March 25, 1971, is observed as Genocide Day. On the occasion of Genocide Day, I pay my deepest respect to all the martyrs. In the history of freedom-loving Bangladesh, March 25, 1971, remains one of the most disgraceful and brutal days,” read a statement issued by Tarique on the occasion of Genocide Day.

The PM said that the Pakistani occupation forces launched one of the most "heinous" genocides in history against the unarmed Bangladeshis on that night under“Operation Searchlight”.

Calling the 1971 crackdown a pre-planned massacre, Tarique added that Pakistani forces indiscriminately opened fire on teachers, intellectuals and innocent civilians at multiple places, including Dhaka University, Pilkhana and Rajarbagh Police Lines, resulting in numerous deaths.

Stressing the need to uphold the ideals of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, the PM said,“Let us all strive to honour the sacrifices of the martyrs by establishing in the state and society the spirit of the great Liberation War – equality, human dignity and social justice. Let us work together to build a just, developed, prosperous, self-reliant and democratic Bangladesh.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin said that March 25, 1971, remains the most brutal and painful chapter in the nation's history, when the entire nation was left speechless and stunned by this genocide.

He said that on the night of 1971, the Pakistani forces carried out indiscriminate massacres on unarmed and sleeping civilians in the name of "Operation Search Light".

President Shahabuddin called on people of Bangladesh, irrespective of religion, caste, party or opinion, to work together with a spirit of patriotism to fulfil the ideals and aspirations of the martyrs of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

"The hope, aspiration and dream of the martyrs in the Liberation War were to build a humane, democratic and real state – where there will be no discrimination, deprivation, misrule, corruption and injustice," Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune quoted him as saying.