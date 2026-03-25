World Premiere In Munich

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Eplan Next26: Come experience the future of engineering

This year's Eplan Next26 marks the premiere of a completely new event format: a global festival for visionaries, decision-makers and users from various industries and engineering. Taking place under the inspiring motto“Where Industry Meets Tomorrow,” Eplan is bringing together an international community at Cavalluna Park in Munich, Germany, on 20 and 21 May 2026. More than 1,200 participants – including component manufacturers, machine manufacturers, operators and experts in various sectors – are united by the desire to shape the future of industrial automation and engineering.

Eplan Copilot, the AI that is taking its rightful place in engineering Eplan Smart Sourcing, the new solution for automated, data-based component procurement.

The two-day event is far more than a traditional conference. It is combining inspiring keynote presentations, a Future Lab, practice-oriented Best Practice sessions, Master Classes with real outcomes, live demos and interactive experiences to create a festival that will make engineering come alive. Eplan Vice President Customer Journey Jan Fleming explains:“Eplan Next26 isn't just an event – it will be an experience for everyone who is shaping the future of engineering. Our goal is to bring together people from around the world who are advancing industrial developments. Our users get specific ideas to accelerate and simplify their processes – and decision-makers gain new orientation, hear about the latest trends and get clear signals for setting the strategic advancement of their companies.”Highlights include an– a milestone that will be unveiled at Munich for the first time. Furthermore, two key new innovations will also be celebrating premieres:

“With Eplan Next26, we're establishing a completely new format for our international engineering community,” says Eplan CEO Sebastian Seitz.“Premier speakers from Siemens and DMG Mori, as well as Eaton China, will be joining us in Munich. Our attendees will be getting exclusive insights into processes and technologies that will be shaping industrial advancements in the coming years.”

Smart control cabinet design from engineering to manufacturing Efficient engineering automation for completing projects faster while improving quality Automated data processing and workflow optimisation Efficient machine wiring based on the digital twin Product structuring – for scalable, reusable templates

Various Master Classes offer direct practical benefits for users, including on topics such as:

An accompanying specialist trade show is bringing together more than twenty Eplan partners who will be presenting their Eplan solutions. Industry leaders including ABB, Eaton, Lapp, Phoenix Contact, Rittal, Rockwell Automation, Siemens and Weidmüller will be joining, as will many others. They will be presenting their solutions, interfaces and workflows and will be available for discussions during the event.

As Jan Fleming says:“We're not just going to be talking about the future in Munich – we'll be experiencing it live and in person. A new chapter is beginning with the Eplan Platform 2027, AI support and smart data and processes. Showcasing these innovations live for the first time will make Eplan Next26 a true milestone.”