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UNICEF Says Children in Mideast are Paying Devastating Price Amid War
(MENAFN) Children throughout the Middle East are bearing an increasingly severe burden as violence in the region intensifies, with humanitarian officials warning of serious and far-reaching consequences, according to reports.
Speaking from New York, a senior UNICEF official highlighted the worsening situation, noting that the ongoing hostilities have already had a profound impact on young populations across multiple countries.
"Twenty-three days into the escalating conflict in the Middle East, children across the region are paying a devastating price.
"A further descent into a wider or protracted conflict would be catastrophic for millions more,"
The official indicated that more than 2,100 children have either been killed or injured since the conflict began, including 206 fatalities in Iran and 118 in Lebanon.
Beyond the direct casualties, large-scale displacement has become a major concern. Continuous airstrikes and evacuation directives have forced families to flee, creating unstable conditions for millions. In Iran alone, estimates from humanitarian agencies suggest that as many as 3.2 million people have been displaced, including approximately 864,000 children.
“We are calling for three immediate actions: a cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure,"
He also stressed the need for all parties involved to uphold their responsibilities under international humanitarian law.
The escalation traces back to late February, when a coordinated military campaign by the United States and Israel targeted Iran, resulting in over 1,340 deaths so far, including the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military installations. These strikes have led to additional casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions affecting global markets and air travel.
Speaking from New York, a senior UNICEF official highlighted the worsening situation, noting that the ongoing hostilities have already had a profound impact on young populations across multiple countries.
"Twenty-three days into the escalating conflict in the Middle East, children across the region are paying a devastating price.
"A further descent into a wider or protracted conflict would be catastrophic for millions more,"
The official indicated that more than 2,100 children have either been killed or injured since the conflict began, including 206 fatalities in Iran and 118 in Lebanon.
Beyond the direct casualties, large-scale displacement has become a major concern. Continuous airstrikes and evacuation directives have forced families to flee, creating unstable conditions for millions. In Iran alone, estimates from humanitarian agencies suggest that as many as 3.2 million people have been displaced, including approximately 864,000 children.
“We are calling for three immediate actions: a cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure,"
He also stressed the need for all parties involved to uphold their responsibilities under international humanitarian law.
The escalation traces back to late February, when a coordinated military campaign by the United States and Israel targeted Iran, resulting in over 1,340 deaths so far, including the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military installations. These strikes have led to additional casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions affecting global markets and air travel.
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