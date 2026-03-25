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Lavrov Calls for Diplomacy to End Middle East Conflict
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stepped into the Middle East crisis Tuesday, advocating for diplomacy over pressure and positioning Moscow as a potential mediator between Iran and its Gulf neighbors — while separately sounding the alarm over mounting US pressure on Cuba.
Speaking before the Gorchakov Fund Board of Trustees, Lavrov said Russia maintains deep ties across the region's dividing lines, describing "very good, long-standing partnerships" with both Gulf states and Tehran alike.
"And, of course, we are not indifferent to what is happening in relations between Iran and its neighbors," he said, noting that Moscow is actively sharing its situational assessments with Iran and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Lavrov pointed to a longstanding Russian initiative to establish a collective security framework for the Persian Gulf — one that would foster cooperation between Arab monarchies and Iran through military transparency measures and confidence-building mechanisms. These were, in his words, "essentially simple steps, already tested in various regions of the world."
The foreign minister made clear where Moscow stands on Western pressure tactics directed at Tehran.
"We are convinced that this path – one of negotiations, unity and balancing interests – serves the interests of the entire region, one of the most important regions in the world, rather than attempts to force any country, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, to follow dictates from abroad," he said.
The remarks come as the Middle East remains engulfed in conflict. The US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since retaliated with sustained drone and missile campaigns against Israel and Gulf states hosting American forces.
'Serious Concern' Over Cuba
Lavrov also turned his attention to the Western Hemisphere, expressing alarm over what he described as intensifying external pressure on Havana.
"The escalation of tensions around Cuba, which is facing increasing external pressure, is a serious concern," he said. "We reaffirm our solidarity with our Cuban friends in their right to a sovereign path of development."
Moscow, he added, will continue to provide Cuba with tangible support, including material assistance.
The comments follow a stark warning issued Sunday by Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, who said Havana is bracing for potential military confrontation with Washington.
"Our military is always prepared, and in fact, it is preparing these days for the possibility of (US) military aggression. We would be naive if not looking at what's happening around the world," de Cossio said.
The US and Cuba have remained locked in adversarial relations for 65 years, but the Trump administration has sharpened its posture considerably. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio — himself a prominent figure within the staunchly anti-communist Cuban American community — declared that Cuba's current leadership is incapable of resolving the country's nationwide power crisis and called for new leadership to take the reins.
Speaking before the Gorchakov Fund Board of Trustees, Lavrov said Russia maintains deep ties across the region's dividing lines, describing "very good, long-standing partnerships" with both Gulf states and Tehran alike.
"And, of course, we are not indifferent to what is happening in relations between Iran and its neighbors," he said, noting that Moscow is actively sharing its situational assessments with Iran and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Lavrov pointed to a longstanding Russian initiative to establish a collective security framework for the Persian Gulf — one that would foster cooperation between Arab monarchies and Iran through military transparency measures and confidence-building mechanisms. These were, in his words, "essentially simple steps, already tested in various regions of the world."
The foreign minister made clear where Moscow stands on Western pressure tactics directed at Tehran.
"We are convinced that this path – one of negotiations, unity and balancing interests – serves the interests of the entire region, one of the most important regions in the world, rather than attempts to force any country, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, to follow dictates from abroad," he said.
The remarks come as the Middle East remains engulfed in conflict. The US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since retaliated with sustained drone and missile campaigns against Israel and Gulf states hosting American forces.
'Serious Concern' Over Cuba
Lavrov also turned his attention to the Western Hemisphere, expressing alarm over what he described as intensifying external pressure on Havana.
"The escalation of tensions around Cuba, which is facing increasing external pressure, is a serious concern," he said. "We reaffirm our solidarity with our Cuban friends in their right to a sovereign path of development."
Moscow, he added, will continue to provide Cuba with tangible support, including material assistance.
The comments follow a stark warning issued Sunday by Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, who said Havana is bracing for potential military confrontation with Washington.
"Our military is always prepared, and in fact, it is preparing these days for the possibility of (US) military aggression. We would be naive if not looking at what's happening around the world," de Cossio said.
The US and Cuba have remained locked in adversarial relations for 65 years, but the Trump administration has sharpened its posture considerably. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio — himself a prominent figure within the staunchly anti-communist Cuban American community — declared that Cuba's current leadership is incapable of resolving the country's nationwide power crisis and called for new leadership to take the reins.
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