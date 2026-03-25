403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kim Jong Un Reaffirms Firm Alliance with Russia
(MENAFN) North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un has reiterated his country’s steadfast commitment to its relationship with Russia, emphasizing that Pyongyang remains firmly aligned with Moscow, according to reports.
In response to a congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin marking his re-election as head of the State Affairs Commission, Kim expressed appreciation and characterized the ties between the two nations as a deeply rooted partnership built on strong mutual backing.
“Pyongyang will always be with Moscow. This is our choice and unshakable will.”
Putin, in his message, also pledged continued collaboration to strengthen what both sides describe as a comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries.
Kim’s reappointment as president of the State Affairs Commission—the highest governing authority in North Korea—was confirmed during the opening session of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly held in Pyongyang earlier this week.
Relations between North Korea and Russia have expanded significantly in recent years. In 2024, the two nations formalized a wide-ranging strategic agreement that includes provisions for mutual military assistance in the event of an external attack.
Military cooperation has since intensified. As stated by reports, North Korea deployed roughly 1,000 military engineers to Russia’s Kursk region in August 2025 to help clear landmines left from clashes with Ukrainian forces.
This move came after an earlier deployment of approximately 15,000 North Korean troops to support Russia’s military campaign, according to sources, which also indicated that about 2,000 personnel were reportedly killed during the conflict.
In response to a congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin marking his re-election as head of the State Affairs Commission, Kim expressed appreciation and characterized the ties between the two nations as a deeply rooted partnership built on strong mutual backing.
“Pyongyang will always be with Moscow. This is our choice and unshakable will.”
Putin, in his message, also pledged continued collaboration to strengthen what both sides describe as a comprehensive strategic partnership between their countries.
Kim’s reappointment as president of the State Affairs Commission—the highest governing authority in North Korea—was confirmed during the opening session of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly held in Pyongyang earlier this week.
Relations between North Korea and Russia have expanded significantly in recent years. In 2024, the two nations formalized a wide-ranging strategic agreement that includes provisions for mutual military assistance in the event of an external attack.
Military cooperation has since intensified. As stated by reports, North Korea deployed roughly 1,000 military engineers to Russia’s Kursk region in August 2025 to help clear landmines left from clashes with Ukrainian forces.
This move came after an earlier deployment of approximately 15,000 North Korean troops to support Russia’s military campaign, according to sources, which also indicated that about 2,000 personnel were reportedly killed during the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment