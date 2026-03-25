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UK Defense Minister Downplays Threat from Iranian Missiles
(MENAFN) UK Minister of State for Defense Lord Coaker addressed concerns regarding the Israeli army’s claims that Iran has missiles capable of striking London, as reported.
Speaking at the launch of the defense ministry’s 2026 Defense Diplomacy Strategy, Coaker minimized the perceived risk.
"Israel will have to know why it said what it said," he remarked. "But from our point of view, the important thing... is to reassure the public, is that there is no intent on the part of Iran to target the UK."
He further stressed the critical nature of the UK’s relationship with the US, countering fears that political changes in Washington might affect cooperation.
"The US-UK relationship is fundamental to the strategic partnerships that we have," he said.
"The President is the President, and he will say what he says... It would be easy to say, well, he said this, you say that—that is not diplomacy."
Coaker added that any appearance of discord could play into the hands of adversaries. "I'll tell you who would benefit from that. Our adversaries across the world, that's what they want to hear. They're not going to hear it from me."
Speaking at the launch of the defense ministry’s 2026 Defense Diplomacy Strategy, Coaker minimized the perceived risk.
"Israel will have to know why it said what it said," he remarked. "But from our point of view, the important thing... is to reassure the public, is that there is no intent on the part of Iran to target the UK."
He further stressed the critical nature of the UK’s relationship with the US, countering fears that political changes in Washington might affect cooperation.
"The US-UK relationship is fundamental to the strategic partnerships that we have," he said.
"The President is the President, and he will say what he says... It would be easy to say, well, he said this, you say that—that is not diplomacy."
Coaker added that any appearance of discord could play into the hands of adversaries. "I'll tell you who would benefit from that. Our adversaries across the world, that's what they want to hear. They're not going to hear it from me."
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